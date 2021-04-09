PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at KeyCorp

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy producer’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded PDC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,465. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.62, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. PDC Energy has a 12 month low of $7.87 and a 12 month high of $42.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $278.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.83 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 55.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PDC Energy will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $617,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,506.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $113,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,897,388.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,406 shares of company stock worth $2,223,352. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 30,667 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 4.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,385 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 1,520.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 103,314 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 57,562 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

