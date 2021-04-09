PEAKDEFI (PEAK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $315,106.00

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 9th. PEAKDEFI has a total market capitalization of $43.87 million and approximately $315,106.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PEAKDEFI coin can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000682 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00054463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00021399 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.93 or 0.00085368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $363.89 or 0.00622177 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00038153 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Profile

PEAKDEFI (CRYPTO:PEAK) is a coin. It was first traded on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 545,826,188 coins and its circulating supply is 109,968,405 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

