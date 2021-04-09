Peerplays (PPY) Price Down 4.1% Over Last 7 Days

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 9th. One Peerplays coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00001449 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Peerplays has a market capitalization of $3.80 million and approximately $48,857.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Peerplays has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00070269 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.19 or 0.00290132 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005461 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.79 or 0.00767893 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,362.13 or 1.00081590 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00019521 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.58 or 0.00724662 BTC.

About Peerplays

Peerplays launched on April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peerplays’ official website is www.peerplays.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Peerplays is The Gaming Blockchain, disrupting the global gaming industry with a new paradigm of fairness, transparency, speed, and security. Peerplays uses Graphene technology and *Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to provide the fastest, most decentralized blockchain consensus model available today. Learn more about this world-leading blockchain at www.peerplays.com. *A move to Gamified Proof of Stake (GPoS) is currently in progress. “

Peerplays Coin Trading

