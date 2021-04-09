Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $144.00.

PEGA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Pegasystems from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Pegasystems from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total value of $827,396.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,268 shares in the company, valued at $2,481,756.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Leon Trefler sold 968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $114,727.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,074.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,815 shares of company stock worth $954,723 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Pegasystems in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 327.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 8,351 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 6.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 769.5% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 19,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 17,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEGA opened at $120.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.78. Pegasystems has a 52-week low of $72.49 and a 52-week high of $148.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of -148.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 19.29% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.34 million. Equities research analysts predict that Pegasystems will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -9.60%.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

