Peggy Scherle Sells 15,370 Shares of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Stock

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) insider Peggy Scherle sold 15,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $604,194.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,705.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock traded down $2.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.26. The stock had a trading volume of 239,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,338. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.96. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $95.38.

PRLD has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Prelude Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLD. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

