PegNet (PEG) Hits Market Cap of $1.03 Million

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One PegNet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. PegNet has a market cap of $1.03 million and $1,065.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PegNet has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00069976 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.68 or 0.00294923 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005538 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $451.94 or 0.00776377 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,420.26 or 1.00358224 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00020733 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.59 or 0.00743131 BTC.

PegNet Coin Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org . The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

PegNet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PegNet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PegNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

