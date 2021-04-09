Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Acquired by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $5,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PENN. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PENN opened at $106.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 2.79. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total value of $1,249,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,344 shares in the company, valued at $4,792,233.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total value of $10,059,239.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,139 shares in the company, valued at $36,999,974.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,093,371 shares of company stock worth $383,945,497. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PENN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Penn National Gaming from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital lowered Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.93.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

