PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its position in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 717,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 50,990 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.07% of PennantPark Investment worth $4,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Ares Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,436,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 16,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 137,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 72,092 shares during the last quarter. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PNNT shares. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.42.

PNNT stock opened at $6.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $408.97 million, a PE ratio of -25.42 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.58. PennantPark Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a positive return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $18.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 million. Equities analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.69%.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

