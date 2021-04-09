Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Position Increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 39.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 571,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,519 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.34% of Pentair worth $30,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Pentair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on PNR. Barclays increased their price objective on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pentair from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Pentair has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.43.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $60.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.06. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $29.14 and a 52-week high of $63.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.85 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

