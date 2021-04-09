Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,793 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.63% of Penumbra worth $39,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,446,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,164,000 after buying an additional 30,537 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,558,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,806,000 after buying an additional 192,981 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,379,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,397,000 after buying an additional 299,404 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,336,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,846,000 after buying an additional 108,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,156,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,434,000 after buying an additional 62,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEN. BTIG Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Penumbra from $204.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $309.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.29.

In other news, insider Arani Bose sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.43, for a total transaction of $2,594,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 539,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,964,041.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $272.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of -1,007.63 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.79 and a 52-week high of $314.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $274.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.58.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.69 million. Penumbra had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

