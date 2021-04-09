Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.48

Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.48 and traded as high as $17.45. Peoples Financial shares last traded at $17.45, with a volume of 3,220 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.58 and a 200-day moving average of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.14 million, a P/E ratio of -72.71 and a beta of 0.57.

Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Peoples Financial had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $6.16 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Peoples Financial’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st.

About Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX)

Peoples Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Peoples Bank that provides banking, financial, and trust services to government entities, individuals, and small and commercial businesses in Mississippi. It accepts various deposits, such as interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts (IRAs).

