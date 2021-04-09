Pepemon Pepeballs Hits Market Capitalization of $3.08 Million (PPBLZ)

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can currently be bought for approximately $220.12 or 0.00371820 BTC on major exchanges. Pepemon Pepeballs has a market cap of $3.08 million and approximately $700,157.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Profile

Pepemon Pepeballs (CRYPTO:PPBLZ) is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepemon Pepeballs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

