PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is First American Bank’s 5th Largest Position

First American Bank boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 333,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 3.0% of First American Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. First American Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $47,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $256,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 168.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 85,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,792,000 after purchasing an additional 53,387 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $9,522,000. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $142.06. The company had a trading volume of 194,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,749,979. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.63. The firm has a market cap of $196.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.53 and a 52-week high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.40.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

