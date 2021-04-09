PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 136,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 47,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.40.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $142.70 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.53 and a twelve month high of $148.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.51 and a 200-day moving average of $139.63. The firm has a market cap of $196.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Article: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.