PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stake Increased by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,121 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 3.3% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $18,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,749,979. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.53 and a 12 month high of $148.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.63.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

