Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the food distribution company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PFGC. Barclays raised shares of Performance Food Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $57.49 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.63 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.56 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.99.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The food distribution company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFGC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,780,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,149,041 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $102,316,000 after buying an additional 1,051,039 shares during the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,240,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,743,492 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $463,888,000 after purchasing an additional 652,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,109,903 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $52,842,000 after purchasing an additional 550,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

