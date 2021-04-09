Perpetual Protocol Hits 24 Hour Volume of $24.68 Million (PERP)

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Perpetual Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $7.80 or 0.00013400 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Perpetual Protocol has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar. Perpetual Protocol has a market capitalization of $170.02 million and $24.68 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00054254 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00021583 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.23 or 0.00086287 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.93 or 0.00614876 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00042295 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Perpetual Protocol

Perpetual Protocol (CRYPTO:PERP) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,795,505 coins. Perpetual Protocol’s official Twitter account is @perpprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Perpetual Protocol’s official website is perp.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Perpetual Protocol, launched in 2019 as “Strike Protocol”, is a decentralized perpetual contract protocol for every asset, made possible by a Virtual Automated Market Maker (vAMM) design (constant product curve). Perpetual Protocol is composed of two parts: Uniswap-inspired Virtual AMMs backed by fully collateralized vaults and a built-in Staking Pool that provide a backstop for each virtual market.Focusing exclusively on perpetual swap contracts, the PERP token is Perpetual Protocol’s ERC-20 native token with the main goal to serve in the Perpetual Protocol’s Insurance Fund, which aims to cover any unexpected losses from leveraged trading. PERP holders can stake PERPs to help provide a backstop for the protocol. In return, stakers are rewarded with part of the transaction fees plus staking rewards.The PERP team claims the Perpetual Protocol include the following key features: 20x leverage on-chain perpetual contact, going Long or short on any asset and low slippage. Perpetual Protocol was created by team based in Taipei, Taiwan. “

