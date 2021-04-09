Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.63.

PSNL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Personalis from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Personalis in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Personalis from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Personalis in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PSNL traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.03. The stock had a trading volume of 40,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,941. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 1.71. Personalis has a fifty-two week low of $7.78 and a fifty-two week high of $53.46.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). Personalis had a negative net margin of 45.13% and a negative return on equity of 27.53%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Personalis will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Personalis news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,022 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $98,517.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,550,769.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Chen sold 40,000 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $1,027,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,194.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,943 shares of company stock worth $1,232,951. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSNL. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Personalis in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Personalis in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Personalis in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Personalis in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

