Pesetacoin Hits Market Cap of $1.56 Million (PTC)

Pesetacoin (CURRENCY:PTC) traded up 97% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Pesetacoin has a market cap of $1.56 million and $347.00 worth of Pesetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pesetacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pesetacoin has traded 74.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.68 or 0.00380593 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000105 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003586 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005290 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000906 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Pesetacoin Profile

PTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2014. Pesetacoin’s total supply is 143,357,854 coins. Pesetacoin’s official Twitter account is @oPesetaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pesetacoin is /r/officialpesetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pesetacoin’s official website is pesetacoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “PesetaCoin is a scrypt altcoin like Litecoin. The block time is one minute and the diffiuclty retargets using the Kimoto Gravity Well. The starting block reward is 166 PTC and halves every year. The coin is merged mineable and has a negligable premine of 0.016%. “

Pesetacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pesetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pesetacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pesetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

