Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.66

Shares of Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.66 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.55 ($0.02). Petra Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 1.57 ($0.02), with a volume of 7,617,590 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised Petra Diamonds to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2 ($0.03) target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3.75 ($0.05).

The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 781.90. The firm has a market cap of £151.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.66.

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and an open pit mine located in Williamson, Tanzania.

