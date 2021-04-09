Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.1% in the first quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 9.9% during the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 6,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 16.5% during the first quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.1% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 178,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.44. 819,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,338,232. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.57. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFE. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

