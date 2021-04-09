Phala Network Trading Up 1.2% Over Last Week (PHA)

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Phala Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.93 or 0.00001604 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phala Network has a market cap of $165.61 million and $51.22 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Phala Network has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00054473 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00021347 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.54 or 0.00083490 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $359.44 or 0.00618240 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00037543 BTC.

Phala Network Coin Profile

Phala Network (PHA) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 177,634,380 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phala Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phala Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

