Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $16,639.00

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One Phantasma Energy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0771 or 0.00000132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. Phantasma Energy has a market capitalization of $3.55 million and $16,639.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 46,066,340 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

