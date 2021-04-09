PhoenixDAO (PHNX) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $856,697.00

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. In the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded up 106.2% against the U.S. dollar. PhoenixDAO has a market cap of $11.63 million and approximately $856,697.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PhoenixDAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000351 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.62 or 0.00054209 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00021954 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.81 or 0.00085411 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.47 or 0.00619784 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00041120 BTC.

About PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO (PHNX) is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,837,758 coins. The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io . PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PhoenixDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PhoenixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

