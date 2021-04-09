Phore Price Reaches $0.55 on Major Exchanges (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 17.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00000937 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phore has a market capitalization of $12.96 million and $21,624.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Phore has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Phore alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00009697 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00024715 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 83.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Phore Profile

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 23,691,216 coins. Phore’s official website is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.