Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

NYSE:DOC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.33. 39,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,052,875. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $20.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 41.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 3.37%. Research analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 153.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 138,703 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 10.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 883,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,828,000 after purchasing an additional 86,351 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 5.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 47,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 128,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 52.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 22,209 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

