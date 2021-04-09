Pi Financial Raises Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) Price Target to C$2.15

Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Pi Financial from C$1.80 to C$2.15 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Thorne from C$1.85 to C$2.10 in a research report on Friday. Colliers Securities boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Thorne from C$1.50 to C$1.60 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Hamilton Thorne stock remained flat at $C$1.78 during trading on Friday. 15,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,249. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$246.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 254.29. Hamilton Thorne has a 52 week low of C$1.01 and a 52 week high of C$1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.63, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers laser products used in a range of scientific applications and in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures; and image analysis systems used in the studies of reproductive cells in the human fertility, animal sciences, and reproductive toxicology fields.

