Pickle Finance (PICKLE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $6.13 Million

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Pickle Finance has a total market capitalization of $20.53 million and $6.13 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pickle Finance has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. One Pickle Finance coin can now be bought for about $15.27 or 0.00026172 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00054315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00022036 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.88 or 0.00085471 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $361.61 or 0.00619576 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00040898 BTC.

Pickle Finance Profile

PICKLE is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,369,932 coins and its circulating supply is 1,343,840 coins. Pickle Finance’s official website is pickle.finance . Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Pickle Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pickle Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pickle Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

