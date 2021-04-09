PieDAO DOUGH v2 Hits Market Capitalization of $9.05 Million (DOUGH)

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can currently be purchased for $1.33 or 0.00002294 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded 4% lower against the dollar. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a market cap of $9.05 million and $661,917.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00054133 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00021610 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.89 or 0.00085871 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $357.84 or 0.00615916 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00041150 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About PieDAO DOUGH v2

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

Buying and Selling PieDAO DOUGH v2

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using US dollars.

