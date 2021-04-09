Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) PT Raised to $81.00

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Roth Capital from $39.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the mineral exploration company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $40.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

Shares of NASDAQ PLL traded down $3.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.13. 22,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,342,892. Piedmont Lithium has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $88.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.48. The firm has a market cap of $966.02 million, a P/E ratio of -102.21 and a beta of 0.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter worth $496,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter worth $15,930,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter worth $4,207,000. 0.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

