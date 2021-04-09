Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) PT Raised to $81.00

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Roth Capital from $39.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the mineral exploration company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.17% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $40.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.40.
Shares of NASDAQ PLL traded down $3.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.13. 22,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,342,892. Piedmont Lithium has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $88.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.48. The firm has a market cap of $966.02 million, a P/E ratio of -102.21 and a beta of 0.54.
Piedmont Lithium Company Profile
Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.
