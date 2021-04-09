Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL)’s stock price traded down 4.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $69.11 and last traded at $69.55. 4,439 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,342,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.67.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $40.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $39.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Piedmont Lithium currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

Get Piedmont Lithium alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.99 and its 200 day moving average is $41.48. The stock has a market cap of $971.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.21 and a beta of 0.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,856,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Piedmont Lithium by 323.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,419 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter worth about $15,930,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter worth about $664,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL)

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.