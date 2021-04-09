Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,370 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 16.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PPC. Barclays raised their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Stephens upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

NASDAQ:PPC opened at $24.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.93. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $25.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 9.83%. Equities analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.

