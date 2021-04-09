Pillar Price Up 31.1% Over Last 7 Days (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. One Pillar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0591 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Pillar has traded up 31.1% against the dollar. Pillar has a market cap of $15.33 million and $7,321.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pillar alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00053422 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00020609 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.53 or 0.00084976 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $369.44 or 0.00609215 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000035 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00037772 BTC.

About Pillar

Pillar (PLR) is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pillar is medium.com/pillarproject . Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

Pillar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pillar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.