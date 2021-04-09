Pinkcoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $51,440.00 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 9th. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.99 million and $51,440.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded up 12.8% against the dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 451,792,716 coins and its circulating supply is 426,532,280 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

