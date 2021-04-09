Pioneer Merger (NASDAQ:PACX) Trading Up 0.9%

Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX)’s share price was up 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.88. Approximately 39,185 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 101,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

About Pioneer Merger (NASDAQ:PACX)

Pioneer Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.