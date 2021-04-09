Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.46 Billion

Analysts expect Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) to report sales of $2.46 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.29 billion and the highest is $2.71 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources reported sales of $2.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full year sales of $12.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.81 billion to $13.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $14.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.38 billion to $17.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pioneer Natural Resources.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PXD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Johnson Rice reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.33.

PXD opened at $149.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a PE ratio of 146.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $169.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.38%.

In related news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $587,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,697,545.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $4,862,697.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408 in the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $3,166,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,785 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 590 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,279 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

