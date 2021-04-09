Pirate Chain Achieves Market Capitalization of $102.60 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 37.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00000983 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $102.60 million and $795,902.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 83.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.66 or 0.00330943 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.33 or 0.00184169 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.36 or 0.00126419 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 109.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001651 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 105.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 177,526,930 coins. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.