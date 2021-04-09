Pirate Chain (ARRR) Market Capitalization Achieves $124.54 Million

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded up 33.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 128.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001188 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $124.54 million and $1.47 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $197.47 or 0.00334274 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $108.12 or 0.00183021 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.62 or 0.00124626 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 57.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001756 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 59.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 177,526,930 coins. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

