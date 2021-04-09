Pirl (PIRL) Trading Down 1.1% Over Last Week

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded down 19% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One Pirl coin can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Pirl has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. Pirl has a total market cap of $198,090.64 and approximately $182.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,547.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,080.76 or 0.03553954 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $224.69 or 0.00383766 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $643.31 or 0.01098783 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $276.87 or 0.00472893 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.39 or 0.00446459 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.33 or 0.00331917 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00032540 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003573 BTC.

Pirl Coin Profile

Pirl (PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pirl is pirl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Pirl is a 3-layered Masternode network blockchain that harnesses the power of Smart Contracts, EVM, Web3 and service masternode networks to provide decentralized storage and immutable (read: unchangeable -secure) content. The main goal of the project is to improve the functionality and performance of Decentralized applications and set new standards for user experience and to provide a real use for blockchain technology. PIRL is using the already laid technological foundation to develop a unique all-in-one platform with easy-to-use features for file storage, communication, entertainment, and p2p marketplace trading. “

Pirl Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

