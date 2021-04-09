Pivot Token (PVT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.85 Million

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One Pivot Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded 29.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pivot Token has a total market capitalization of $5.04 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.65 or 0.00054111 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00021572 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.01 or 0.00085497 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $364.35 or 0.00622919 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00040324 BTC.

Pivot Token Coin Profile

Pivot Token (PVT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about . Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pivot Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pivot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

