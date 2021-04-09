Pivotal Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PVTTF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.07

Pivotal Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVTTF) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and traded as high as $0.08. Pivotal Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 7,746 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04.

Pivotal Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PVTTF)

Pivotal Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the optimization of Omega-3 therapy for cardiovascular disease and overall health. Its products include Benefishial, Omazen, and Vascazen. The company was founded by Eugene Bortoluzzi, Rachelle MacSweeney, and George Jackowski on October 1, 2010 and is headquartered in Concord, Canada.

