PIXEL (PXL) Reaches One Day Volume of $2,098.00

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. During the last seven days, PIXEL has traded 43.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PIXEL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000207 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PIXEL has a total market cap of $67.35 million and $2,098.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PIXEL alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,375.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $642.29 or 0.01100267 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.27 or 0.00447561 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.32 or 0.00063931 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002033 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000024 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC.

PIXEL Coin Profile

PXL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIXEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIXEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.