Pizza (PIZZA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $6,069.00

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. During the last seven days, Pizza has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. One Pizza coin can now be purchased for about $0.0960 or 0.00000164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pizza has a market capitalization of $2.97 million and $6,069.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001221 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.02 or 0.00137144 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00007723 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Pizza Profile

PIZZA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . Pizza’s official website is pizza.live

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

