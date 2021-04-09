Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 4,801.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,025 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.08% of Planet Fitness worth $5,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 134,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,407,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PLNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.82.

In other Planet Fitness news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $8,354,000.00. Also, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $35,617.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,774.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 100,661 shares of company stock worth $8,406,787 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLNT opened at $86.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,231.89, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.87 and a 1-year high of $90.34.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $133.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.61 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

