Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 296,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,901 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Planet Fitness worth $23,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $8,354,000.00. Also, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $35,617.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,774.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,661 shares of company stock worth $8,406,787. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.82.

PLNT stock opened at $86.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,231.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.02. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.87 and a 52 week high of $90.34.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $133.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.61 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.29%. On average, analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

