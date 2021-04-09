Planet Fitness Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 9,553 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,397% compared to the typical daily volume of 638 call options.

In other news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $8,354,000.00. Also, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $35,617.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,183 shares in the company, valued at $493,774.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,661 shares of company stock worth $8,406,787 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 8.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 247,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 158.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 22,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 64.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 7,911 shares in the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLNT opened at $86.22 on Friday. Planet Fitness has a twelve month low of $45.87 and a twelve month high of $90.34. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 1,231.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.02.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $133.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PLNT shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Planet Fitness has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.82.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.