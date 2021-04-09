Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.20.

Several research firms have commented on PLT. Morgan Stanley upgraded Plantronics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Sidoti lowered Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Plantronics from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Plantronics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,089,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,598,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Plantronics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,625,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,060,000 after acquiring an additional 154,320 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Plantronics by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,310,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,522,000 after acquiring an additional 55,807 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Plantronics by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 954,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,796,000 after acquiring an additional 97,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Plantronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $702,000. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plantronics stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.08. 18,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,965. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.06. Plantronics has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $50.89.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $484.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.22 million. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 70.65% and a negative net margin of 53.39%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Plantronics will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

