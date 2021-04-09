Plasma Finance (PPAY) One Day Volume Hits $1.61 Million

Plasma Finance (CURRENCY:PPAY) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Plasma Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000549 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Plasma Finance has a market cap of $39.30 million and $1.61 million worth of Plasma Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Plasma Finance has traded up 23% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00069273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.20 or 0.00289304 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005474 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $445.67 or 0.00766556 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,401.02 or 1.00449572 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00019308 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $422.29 or 0.00726344 BTC.

Plasma Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,116,295 coins. Plasma Finance’s official Twitter account is @plasma_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Plasma Finance’s official message board is medium.com/plasmapay . Plasma Finance’s official website is plasma.finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plasma Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Plasma Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Plasma Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

