Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.17.

PLXS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti lowered Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Plexus from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of PLXS stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.63. 105,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,078. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.61. Plexus has a 52-week low of $52.81 and a 52-week high of $96.27.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $830.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.12 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Plexus will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Plexus news, VP Steven J. Frisch sold 3,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $311,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,016 shares in the company, valued at $4,501,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 3,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total transaction of $291,796.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,592.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,823,824. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLXS. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plexus during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Plexus during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plexus during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

