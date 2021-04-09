Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.17.
PLXS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti lowered Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Plexus from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.
Shares of PLXS stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.63. 105,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,078. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.61. Plexus has a 52-week low of $52.81 and a 52-week high of $96.27.
In other Plexus news, VP Steven J. Frisch sold 3,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $311,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,016 shares in the company, valued at $4,501,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 3,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total transaction of $291,796.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,592.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,823,824. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLXS. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plexus during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Plexus during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plexus during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.
About Plexus
Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.
