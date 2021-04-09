PlotX Trading Up 26.1% This Week (PLOT)

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. PlotX has a total market capitalization of $11.70 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlotX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000577 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, PlotX has traded up 26.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.65 or 0.00054177 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00021722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.78 or 0.00085215 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.12 or 0.00621575 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00039847 BTC.

PlotX Profile

PlotX is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,707,039 coins. The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PlotX is plotx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

PlotX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlotX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlotX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlotX using one of the exchanges listed above.

